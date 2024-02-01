Lexington library branch treating for bed bugs, says there is ‘no cause for undue alarm’

A branch of the Lexington Public Library is dealing with a bed bug problem.

Officials with Lexington Public Library said Thursday bed bugs have been noticed at the Northside Library on Russell Cave Road in Lexington.

Bed bugs are a pernicious and ongoing problem in Kentucky, the library said in a written statement provided to the newspaper.

“As previously reported by the Lexington Herald-Leader, Kentucky ranks as the fifth worst state in the U.S. for bedbugs. To that end, businesses such as hotels, cinemas, shopping outlets, and even libraries are subject to them appearing occasionally, and there have been some bed bugs sighted at the Northside Branch Library in recent weeks,” said Dan Koett, a spokesperson for the library.

In the past, bed bugs have been problems at the University of Kentucky student center, other libraries and senior housing.

The Lexington Public Library said it has established rigorous cleaning and pest control protocols to eradicate bug infestations.

“These protocols include regular inspections, proactive measures, and timely interventions to prevent and address any issues that may arise. We are continuously monitoring and improving our procedures to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene are maintained,” the library said in a statement.

The bed bug problem is contained to the Northside branch, Koett said.

“It is important to note that the activity is currently isolated to the Northside Branch, and there is no cause for undue alarm,” the statement said. “We encourage library users to continue enjoying our facilities, and we appreciate your understanding as we work diligently to resolve this matter.”

The United States Environmental Protection Agency warns bed bugs can spread through contact with infected clothing, bags and other soft material. The biting insects can survive for months without feeding or biting humans, making them difficult to eradicate.

Here’s some EPA guidelines on bed bugs in public spaces:

Reduce clutter. Clutter serves as an ideal habitat for bed bugs whether at home, school or office.

Keep your belongings stowed separately from those of other people. If there is a known problem with bed bugs in the office or school, consider storing your belongings in a plastic bin.

Be vigilant in areas where bed bugs are most likely to be found, which include break rooms, storage areas (coat closets or cubbies), offices or lounges with upholstered furniture, or areas where people may rest.

Establish a monitoring program so that if a bed bug is found in an area the status of that area will be formally tracked.