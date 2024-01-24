Lexington Local Schools gets 25 applications to fill seat of late Robert Whitney

LEXINGTON — A whopping 25 people have expressed interest in filling the school board vacancy of the late Robert Whitney.

Whitney, 68, died Jan. 1 at the age of 88. He spent nearly 60 years as a member of the Lexington Local Schools Board of Education, making him the longest-serving school board member in the history of Ohio.

Robert Whitney

Interested parties had until 5 p.m. Monday to drop off or mail their applications to Treasurer Jason Whitesel.

"I'm not shocked. I would say I'm pleasantly surprised," Superintendent Jeremy Secrist said of the interest.

The board is holding a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to consider the applications. Members will meet in executive session.

They are expected to return to public session to nominate and appoint Whitney's replacement.

The chosen candidate will serve the remainder of the term, through 2025, and will be announced at the Feb. 21 meeting.

In alphabetical order, here are the applicants: Rose Abruzzi, Gavin Bazley, Alex Boyd, Danielle Bussell, Alyssa Cassabaum-Smith,

Emily Cockley, Lori Cope, Karrie Davisson, Katie Getz, Josh Grund,

Jeff Heck, Dave Kaple, Eric Lehnhart, Ryan Leynaud, Joe Logan,

Sarah Mumford, Charlene Parkinson, Dawn Pigg, Erich Schroeder, Tiffany Snyder,

Karyanne Spangler, Clay Sturts, Matt Trittschuh, Josh Wendling and Lore Whitney.

The district will have a renewal levy on the ballot in the March primary and another renewal levy in 2026. A new elementary school will be built in the coming years.

Jeremy Secrist

"It's an exciting time to get involved," Secrist said. "This is kind of the perfect way to honor Mr. Whitney's legacy. There has been so much discussion of what an amazing person he was.

"Even in his death, he's inspired this kind of passion in the community."

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X (formerly Twitter): @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Lexington Local Schools attracts 25 applicants for Whitney's seat