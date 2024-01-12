Lexington Local Schools talks about getting applicants for Bob Whitney's seat on board

LEXINGTON — While Robert Whitney is no longer here, he is still on everyone's mind at Lexington Local Schools.

Whitney passed away Jan. 1 at the age of 88. He spent nearly 60 years on the board of education, making him the longest-serving school board member in the history of Ohio.

Robert Whitney

The Lexington native and graduate started his service to the district in 1964. Whitney was born in 1935 and spent his entire life in Lexington, save for college and a two-year stint in the U.S. Army.

"It's obvious that we are missing a member tonight," Keith Stoner said before asking for a moment of silence in Whitney's honor Wednesday night.

At the organizational meeting before the regular session, members voted to appoint Stoner as president. He has been on the board for more than 20 years.

"I counted Bob as my friend," Stoner said. "Reflecting on his life and his service to leadership, it is humbling to take this position."

Stoner noted Whitney was laid to rest last week.

"It was a well-deserved rest," Stoner said. "Bob worked right up until his passing."

Rob Schuster, Whitney's grandson, was appointed vice president of the board.

In the regular session, members talked about the process for replacing Whitney. They have 30 days, or until Jan. 31, to make the appointment.

Applications can be dropped off or mailed to the school in care of Treasurer Jason Whitesel at 103 Clever Lane, Lexington, 44904. The deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 22. Applications also can be emailed to whitesel.jason@lexington.k12.oh.us.

A special meeting will be held Jan. 24 in the board office conference room to review submitted applications. Members will then return to public session to nominate and appoint Whitney's replacement.

The chosen candidate will serve the remainder of the term, through 2025, and will be announced at the Feb. 21 meeting.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, along with being a resident of the school district and registered to vote in the district.

"There is no better way to honor Bob than to continue the work," Superintendent Jeremy Secrist said at the end of the meeting.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Lexington Local Schools seeking replacement for board member Whitney