Lexington man accused of four robberies in one shopping center in less than a week

Lexington police have charged a man with four robberies that took place in the same shopping center in less than a week. Two of the robberies were last Saturday.

James H. Baker, 30, of Lexington, is accused or robbing the Circle K at 3140 Pimlico Parkway at 3:05 a.m. April 4 and at 3:55 a.m. April 9. He is accused of robbing Boost Mobile at the same address at 6:42 p.m. April 6, according to police uniform citations filed in Fayette District Court.

In each instance, Baker is accused of approaching the cashier, brandishing a knife and demanding money from the cash register, the citations state.

In the fourth robbery, police said they were called to Subway on Pimlico Parkway at 4:17 p.m. April 9.

Soon after, they found Baker and took him into custody, police said. Court records indicate that he was arrested at Big Bend Court and Mt. McKinley Way.

Baker is charged with four counts of first-degree robbery and is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.