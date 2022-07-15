Lexington man accused of killing his wife, daughters indicted on murder charges

A Lexington man accused of killing his family during a shooting in May was indicted on three charges of murder — domestic violence this week, according to court records.

Steven Wilson, 64, allegedly shot and killed Lisa Wilson, Bryonny Wilson and Bronwyn Wilson, according to his indictment. He will be formally arraigned on his new charges next Thursday

Police wrote in court records that the women were Steven Wilson’s wife and daughters. He allegedly shot them with a handgun.

Police said they were called to Wilson’s residence on the 1000 block of Caywood Drive around 4 p.m. to investigate a “disorder” with a gun. At the scene, police found three women with gunshot wounds, all of which were pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson is being lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center without a bond, according to jail records.