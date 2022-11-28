Lexington man accused of killing wife appears in court, bond remains at $1 million.

A man accused of killing his wife last week made his first court appearance on Monday for murder and other charges.

Stephon Henderson, 59, of Lexington, had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf by Fayette District Judge Bruce Bell for charges of murder (domestic violence), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and violation of an emergency protection order.

Bell kept the originally set bond of $1 million cash. He appointed a public defender and permitted Henderson’s son to have access to the residence for legal documents.

The commonwealth made a motion to dismiss the third charge of violation of the emergency protection order without prejudice.

On Wednesday, police were called to a residence in the 2800 block of Bay Colony lane, adjacent to Masterson Station Park, according to police. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 47-year-old Talina Henderson dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Lexington Police Lt. Dan Burnett, Stephon Henderson was detained by police that day, and was compliant when officers arrived. He was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

A witness was reportedly present during the shooting and cooperated with authorities, Fayette Coroner Gary Ginn said on the scene.

Henderson’s arrest citation stated that he “intentionally caused the death of his wife with the use of a handgun.”

“The suspect admitted that he is a convicted felon and knew that he was not to be in possession of a handgun,” the citation reads.

Henderson will appear in district court again on Thursday, Dec. 6.