Lexington man is accused of raping child under 12

A man from Lexington has been charged with raping an 11-year-old girl, according to court documents.

Gustavo Almazan, 31, faces first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years old, according to an arrest citation. He was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center last Thursday but posted bail one day later.

As part of his release, Almazan is not allowed to have contact with the victim or any other child.

Almazan’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9