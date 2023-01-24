Lexington man accused of repeatedly kicking pregnant woman, leading to fetal homicide

A Lexington man facing a fetal homicide charge allegedly kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach three times during a physical argument, according to court documents.

Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas, 24, is charged with first-degree fetal homicide, first-degree strangulation and second-degree assault — domestic violence, Lexington police previously said in a news release. Police said they were called to a local hospital that was treating a domestic violence victim Friday morning.

Court documents say Vasquez-Barradas and a woman who was 18 weeks pregnant got into an altercation that turned physical on Thursday. Vasquez-Barradas shoved the woman to the ground four times and kicked her in the stomach three times, court documents say.

Vasquez-Barradas also strangled the woman while she was on the ground, according to court documents.

While speaking with investigators, Vasquez-Barradas admitted to shoving the woman but denied kicking her in the stomach, according to court documents.

Medical staff told investigators the fight between Vasquez-Barradas and the woman caused the placenta from the fetus to separate from the woman’s abdominal wall. That caused the fetus to die, according to court documents. The woman also sustained serious physical injuries.

Vasquez-Barradas was held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond, according to jail records. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday morning, according to court records.