Lexington man accused of torturing, burning dog

A Lexington man has been charged with torture of a dog/cat with serious physical injury or death after allegedly torturing and burning a dog, according to the Fayette County Detention Center log.

Brandon Combs, 35, was arrested Thursday night by the Lexington Police Department. His bond was set at $5,000.

The Lexington Humane Society shared graphic images of the dog’s injuries on Wednesday. The organization said they can’t pet Lillah due to her injuries, but they do show affection via treats.

“We’re happy that she has become our chunky monkey,” the organization said in the post.

People can donate to Lillah’s recovery at this link.