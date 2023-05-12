Lexington man who admitted to killing his wife is sentenced to prison time

The Lexington man who shot and killed his wife the day before Thanksgiving last year was sentenced to 26 years in prison Friday.

Stephon Henderson, who turns 60 next week, pleaded guilty in March to charges of murder-domestic violence and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. The 26-year sentence was the maximum that a judge could impose.

Henderson shot and killed his wife, 47-year-old Talina Henderson, the day before Thanksgiving at their Bay Colony Lane home. Henderson was located at the scene and was compliant when officers detained him, police said.

When Fayette Judge Kim Bunnell imposed the 26-year prison sentence to Stephon Henderson, sighs of relief and outbursts could be heard from Talina Henderson’s family, who occupied the two front rows of the courtroom.

“Please count your blessings, because that’s the only thing you have left,” said Wesley Glover, Talina Henderson’s brother, in a statement before the sentencing.

After the sentencing, Talina Henderson’s family gathered outside the courthouse for a balloon release. Shouts of “I love you Tina” could be heard as balloons disappeared into the cloudy sky.

‘ She was a strong, independent, loyal, loving strong-willed, organized woman.’

Several members of Talina Henderson’s family spoke during the sentencing as Stephon Henderson listened nearby. Talina Henderson’s mother, Vivian Johnson, described her daughter as a caring and loving woman.

“She was a strong, independent, loyal, loving strong-willed, organized woman,” Johnson said. “... She had vision, dreams and wanted all of us, her family, to be okay.”

Johnson said she spoke with her daughter the day of the murder. Talina Henderson asked if she needed any help, a question her daughter commonly asked, Johnson said.

Johnson said Talina Henderson was on the phone with an ADT representative when Stephon Henderson, who Johnson referred to as a cowardly monster multiple times, shot her. Stephon Henderson then returned to the living room and continued watching TV until he called 911 to report the shooting, according to Johnson.

“Although the cowardly monster took her from us, she’ll never be taken from our hearts,” Johnson said.

Stephon Henderson also got the chance to speak during the sentencing. He was apologetic for killing his wife, saying he tried put his family’s worries on his shoulders.

“I’m sorry to the mother and kids, all of them. I’m deeply sorry,” Stephon Henderson said. “I tried to put all the worries on my shoulder and I failed.”

Stephon and Talina Henderson were in the process of divorcing before the shooting. He said he loved Talina Henderson but she wasn’t perfect either.

“I’m not going to paint a picture and say I was perfect, but she was far from it too,” Stephon Henderson said. “She attacked me when I was a sick man, as I am now.”

Talina Henderson had filed for an emergency protection order three days before her murder — which was denied by a judge. She alleged her husband was armed and dangerous, and verbally and emotionally abusive. She claimed there were weapons in the home.

The petition for a protection order was not issued by Family Court Judge Traci Brislin because she determined there was “no imminent threat” at the time the petition was filed.

Stephon Henderson had also been involved in prior domestic violence incidents.

Talina Henderson had filed for divorce on Nov. 21 – just a day after she filed for the protection order. In the order, she wrote that her husband had threatened her if she continued with the divorce. He also said he would “make up lies about her,” according to Talina Henderson’s petition for a protection order.

In addition to his 26-year prison sentence, a protection order was also entered against Stephon Henderson to protect Talina Henderson’s children.

Reporter Taylor Six contributed to this story.