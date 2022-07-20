Lexington man allegedly assaulted wife, kept her in home with animal feces

Jul. 20—A Lexington man was charged Monday after he allegedly assaulted his wife and kept her in what deputies called "deplorable" living conditions.

Thomas Richard Vickery, 60, was charged with felony abuse by caretaker and two misdemeanors in connection with the alleged incident, court records show.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Cleveland County sheriff's deputies on June 15 responded to Vickery's home in the 19800 block of Moffatt Road in reference to a 911 hang-up and found Vickery inside yelling.

Vickery's wife, who deputies said was "substantially impaired in her ability to provide for her own care," told deputies Vickery was upset because Adult Protective Services arrived earlier that day and punched her in the mouth, the affidavit states.

When she tried to call 911, Vickery took both house phones and a cellphone to keep her from calling, the affidavit states.

Deputies alleged the woman's bed and floor were covered in feces, and that multiple cats were living in the house, the affidavit states.

The rest of the house had waste, feces, dead flies and a thermostat set at almost 80 degrees Fahrenheit, the affidavit states.

Vickery was held Tuesday in the Cleveland County jail in lieu of a $22,500 bond. He is set to appear in Cleveland County District Court Aug. 2 for a preliminary hearing conference for his charges, records show.