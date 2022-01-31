Lexington man allegedly set fire in an apartment with small children inside

A man from Lexington has been booked into the Fayette County Detention Center for allegedly starting a fire inside an apartment that was also occupied by three children, according to court records.

Firefighters were dispatched to Cabana Royal Apartments on Lansill Road early Sunday morning for a report of a private alarm going off, per the fire department. By the time firefighters arrived, a small fire on a second story unit had already been put out.

The fire department said investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. Emmanuel Gibson, 25, was taken into custody later Sunday morning and was charged with one count of first-degree arson and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Gibson allegedly set the fire inside the unit on purpose, according to court records, which caused damage to one bedroom. Three children whose ages ranged from four weeks to 8 years old were inside the apartment at the time of the fire, according to court records.