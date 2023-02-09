Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas at neighbors pleads guilty to criminal harassment

A Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas on the property of his Haitian neighbors pled guilty to charges of criminal harassment, a criminal civil rights violation and a slew of firearms-related charges, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Robert Ivarson, 55, is accused of repeatedly throwing banana peals into the driveways of his Haitian neighbors, causing them to feel unsafe in their homes, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Marian Ryan.

When Ivarson was first arrested in December 2016, his neighbors reported finding banana peels in their driveway on “30 to 40″ occasions. Police say they actually observed Ivarson throwing the peels in the days in the day before his arrest.

In addition to the criminal harassment and civil rights violation charges, Ivarson is facing the following firearms-related charges:

-10 counts of possession of an assault weapon,

-11 counts of possession of a large capacity weapon,

-11 counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device,

-24 counts of possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal

-12 counts of possession of a shotgun as an armed career criminal

-41 counts of possession of a rifle as an armed career criminal

“Mr. Ivarson targeted his neighbors because of their race,” said Ryan in a statement. “When someone who commits civil rights violations, at the same time, illegally possesses high capacity firearms, they pose a substantial threat to the safety of the community. As we continue our work to remove unlawfully possessed firearms from our streets we will aggressively use enforcement as a tool to hold those who violate the Commonwealth’s gun laws accountable.”

In January 2017, members of the Lexington Police, Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Bomb Squad searched Ivarson’s home, locating 56 pistols and rifles and approximately tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition. Authorities also found confederate, Ku Klux Klan, and Nazi paraphernalia and photographs.

In October 2017, a second search was executed and an additional 10 weapons were discovered.

Ivarson will face seven to nine years in state prison, followed by three years probation after pleading guilty on February 3.

