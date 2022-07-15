Lexington man arrested after car accident

Jul. 14—Blake Vickers

A Lexington man was arrested after an alleged drunk driving incident.

On July 8, a trooper with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 7 was flagged down by another vehicle while on patrol.

According to police documents, the driver of the vehicle told the trooper they saw a collision on US-25. The witness described to the trooper the collision in which a car rear-ended another and then drove away. The witness then told the trooper they had followed the driver who had left the scene and called the Richmond Police Department to inform them of the situation.

The driver who left the scene of the collision was later identified as Hector Orlando of Lexington.

According to arrest citations, Orlando was found by law enforcement at a BP gas station on Four Mile Road. Orlando exited the vehicle, which was parked between two spaces and still running, to speak with troopers.

Orlando allegedly showed signs of inebriation when the trooper made contact. Due to a language barrier between the two parties, another trooper was called in for assistance, a citation noted.

Once the other officer arrived, Orlando allegedly said he had four beers before driving and that the collision was caused when the other vehicle turned.

According to arrest citations, Orlando told the troopers he did not have a license and was heading back to his residence in Lexington. There was allegedly damage to the front passenger side of Orlando's vehicle.

Field sobriety tests were conducted on Orlando, who allegedly showed several indications of being inebriated. He was read implied consent at this testing site and produced an expired proof of insurance, according to police documents.

He was arrested and lodged at the Madison County Detention Center. Orlando allegedly asked to call a family member to help with translation. According to arrest citations, he did not wish to speak with an attorney, but submitted to a chemical breath test, with a result of 0.66.

Orlando was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid or assistance, no operators moped license, no registration receipt, failure to produce an insurance card, and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.