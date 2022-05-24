Lexington man arrested after car crash

May 24—A Lexington man faces multiple charges after an prolonged car chase with state troopers.

Kevin Michael Douglas, Lexington, was arrested on May 16 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid or assistance, first-degree fleeing or evading the police in a motor vehicle, failure to wear a seatbelt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, no registration receipts, and failure to produce an insurance card.

On May 16, troopers out of Kentucky State Police Post 7 were dispatched to the 90 mile marker on I-75 after a vehicle had crashed into a wall. According to arrest citations, no one got out of the vehicle.

Two troopers arrived on the scene, one of them could make out a male figure (Douglas) in the driver's seat of the car. According to arrest citations, the vehicle took off when one of the troopers moved toward it to begin giving aid.

Douglas allegedly drove off approximately three quarters of a mile — continuing to strike the barrier wall in the process. Eventually, the vehicle became completely immobile, with the cab beginning to smoke.

Text in arrest documents said that Douglas and the troopers had a brief stand-off, with the suspect "rummaging" around the cab of the vehicle and refusing to exit it despite numerous verbal commands from law enforcement.

Apparently unsteady on his feet and profusely sweaty, police documents say that a confused Douglas eventually got out of the vehicle. The two troopers contained him on the ground and placed him in handcuffs. Madison County Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and treated him, allegedly noting that his sugar levels were normal and no injuries were detected.

The police documents said Douglas had bloodshot eyes and was having a hard time speaking. Due to the alleged level of intoxication, no SFST was conducted.

While on the way to Baptist Health Hospital for further treatment, Douglas allegedly told the troopers that "he was sorry he left and that he had a lot going on at his cousin's and that he had a little too much to drink..."

Arrest citations also noted Douglas told officers he had been prior been arrested for a DUI in 2015. He was allegedly read implied consent and declined to contact an attorney before submitting to a chemical blood draw.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.