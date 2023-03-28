Lexington man arrested after cops say they found 850 ecstasy pills, cocaine, marijuana, handguns

A man was arrested on multiple drug and weapon charges on March 24 after Lexington County deputies searched his car at a local gas station.

Derrick Bright, 43, after deputies say they found approximately 850 ecstasy pills, 30 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of marijuana and two handguns in the car, according to a Tuesday news release from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department said Bright’s car was searched with probably cause but did not elaborate on what led to the search.

“Deputies were at a gas station on Highway 321 near Gardners Terrace Road last week where they made contact with Bright in the parking lot,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release.

Bright was arrested at the scene and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He has since been released on bond, according to county court records.