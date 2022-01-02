Lexington man arrested after crashing car into Columbia home, officials say

A Lexington man was arrested after leading police on a car chase that ended when he crashed into an occupied home on New Year’s Day, according to the Columbia Police Department.

In addition to multiple traffic charges, Nathaniel A. Daise was also arrested on drug and gun charges, police said. Daise turned 30 Sunday, according to an incident report.

At about 2 a.m. Saturday, an officer saw the car Daise was driving hit a curb on the 2500 block of U.S. 1/Two Notch Road, police said.

When the officer tried to make a traffic stop Daise drove away, veering onto the wrong side of the road into the oncoming traffic lane, according to police.

As he swerved back into the correct lane, police said Daise couldn’t handle the turn at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Barhamville Road, and he smashed into the home.

Although the house was occupied, no injuries were reported by police.

Daise was charged with driving under the influence (second offense), unlawful carrying of pistol, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, drug possession (marijuana or hash), and failure to stop for blue lights, Richland County court records show.

He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where his bond was set at $10,872 on the combined charges, according to records.

Daise is scheduled to appear in court on two of the traffic-related charges on Jan. 17, before another appearance on Jan. 28 on the remaining criminal charges, records show.

On April 1, 2015, Daise pleaded guilty to a DUI charge and paid a $1,052.66 fine, according to court records.