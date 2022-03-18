Lexington man arrested by FBI, accused of asking mother for nude images of teen daughter

aijohn784/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Christopher Leach
·2 min read

A Lexington man has been arrested after a lengthy FBI investigation and now faces allegations that he asked a mother in Virginia to send him nude photos of her 14-year-old daughter.

According to court documents, the FBI alleges that between April 4, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2022, Zachary Knight, 42, attempted to produce child pornography by having someone of the initials of M.S. send him photos of her 14-year-old daughter, described as V1 in a criminal complaint. Knight also is accused of trying to persuade, induce, entice or coerce minors between 12 and 13 years old to engage in sexual activity.

Court documents say the minors lived with M.S. during the time frame of the incidents.

The FBI became aware of the illegal activity in mid-October 2021 after receiving a tip from the FBI Richmond Virginia Division. The division was conducting a separate investigation into another man, who was in a romantic relationship with M.S. and possessed a nude image of V1.

The FBI conducted a search warrant at the home of M.S. in Barboursville, Va., two months prior and subsequently interviewed M.S., according to court documents. During the interview, M.S. told an FBI agent that another man, later revealed to be Knight, had requested nude images of her 14-year-old daughter.

Knight engaged in sexual conversations about the 14-year-old girl with M.S. on Facebook for roughly 19 months, court documents say. During that span, the thread contained over 1,500 pages of conversations.

The conversations varied from requesting nude images of the 14-year-old girl, offering to teach her sex education, mailing M.S. lingerie and sex toys for her daughters and asking M.S. to take pictures of her minor daughter in lingerie.

Court records also say Knight communicated with the 14-year-old girl directly via FaceTime calls and text messages.

Court documents say Knight and M.S. worked with each other between 2015-2020, in which Knight was her boss. Both have since been fired from that employment.

Recommended Stories

  • How to get on the Supreme Court? Smile a lot, speak a little

    It's advice Supreme Court nominees have heard for decades from the guides that presidents select to help steer candidates through the Senate confirmation process. Federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's pick for the court, likely has been getting similar guidance from her helper, former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, for the one-on-one meetings she's been having with senators and for her confirmation hearing that opens Monday. “Stay out of the way, be on time and keep your mouth shut,” is what Republican Tom Korologos says he has told the hundreds of nominees for executive branch and judicial positions, including the Supreme Court, that he has shepherded along during decades in and out of the federal government.

  • Teens getting arrested in connection with TikTok 'Orbeez Challenge'

    Law enforcement agencies in Central Florida have put out a warning about a social media trend.

  • College basketball coach accused of threatening child to get sexual photos in Oregon

    The man has been charged with sexually exploiting a child, coercion and enticement and receipt of child pornography.

  • Florida bus driver hailed as hero when gunman opens fire

    A bus driver is being called a hero for barreling into the parking lot of the Fort Lauderdale police headquarters after a gunman opened fire on the bus, killing two passengers. The shooting broke out just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday as the Broward County Transit bus was traveling down a busy road near downtown Fort Lauderdale, police said. When the driver heard gunshots, police said she forced her way into a turn lane and then pulled up to the police headquarters.

  • 'Orbeez Challenge': Video shows Florida Amazon driver, mother and child being shot at

    Law enforcement agencies in Central Florida have put out a warning about a social media trend: the Orbeez Challenge. Multiple police department and sheriff's offices have been receiving reports of people hit by Orbeez gel beads fired from toy blaster guns.

  • Ron Jeremy ‘Incoherent’ at Courthouse, Rape Case Suspended For Mental Health Exam

    The jailed porn star will undergo psychiatric evaluation to determine "competency" after he allegedly failed to recognize his lawyer ahead of a court hearing Thursday

  • Mom, neighbors kick down man’s door after he took her young child, Oregon cops say

    The 7-year-old boy was playing outside his apartment complex when he was grabbed by the man, police said.

  • ‘Belligerently Drunk’ Ex-Roommate Admitted to Murdering College Student, Cops Say

    Police handout / courtesy Anna KnutsonFor nearly 15 years, Anita Knutson’s family anxiously waited for North Dakota authorities to identify a suspect in the brutal murder of the 18-year-old Minot State University student inside her off-campus apartment.That day finally arrived this week with the arrest of 34-year-old Nichole Rice, who was Knutson’s roommate and had previously told police she was out of town at her parents’ house at the time of the June 2007 murder. In a probable-cause affidavit

  • Long John Silver’s managers retaliated against teen when she said no to sex, feds say

    “No woman should be forced to work in this kind of environment, and her willingness to come forward helped protect other vulnerable young women from suffering the same treatment.”

  • Wisconsin man gets life in killing, dismemberment of parents

    A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced Thursday to life without parole, with a judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence. Chandler Halderson, 24, of Windsor, was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse in the July deaths Bart and Krista Halderson. Wisconsin does not have the death penalty. According to testimony at Halderson's trial, he tried to burn his parents' bodies in the family fireplace before dumping them along the Wisconsin River and at a rural property, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

  • Dodge Hellcat Plows Down Louisiana Cop

    And here we see a criminal in his natural element: behind the wheel of a Hellcat…

  • Rockaway café owner accused of affair with underage waitress takes plea deal

    Robert Grow, who owned Potbelly's Riverside Café in Rockaway Borough, will face probation and up to 90 days in jail at his May sentencing.

  • Jussie Smollett Released From Jail, ‘Shame on You’ His Lawyer Tells Special Prosecutor

    Comments came right after the 'Empire' star walked out of the Cook County Jail

  • FBI: Accused wanted 'tyrant' Gov. Whitmer tied up on table

    A key figure in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told an undercover FBI agent that he wanted to restrain the “tyrant” on a table then pose for a photo “like we just made the biggest drug bust," according to a secret recording played for jurors Thursday. Agent Mark Schweers told the jury that he was posing as someone with like-minded views from Michigan's Upper Peninsula when he met Adam Fox in the basement of a vacuum shop in suburban Grand Rapids, a hideaway accessed by a trap door. Fox didn't know that Schweers was wearing a recording device as he talked excitedly about attacking the Michigan Capitol, teaming up with a militia called the Wolverine Watchmen, and restoring a “constitutional republic.”

  • ‘I’m going to jail, bro.’ Shooters shooting suspect called pals from police car, cops say

    A former restaurant worker at a Fort Lauderdale restaurant shot a current employee, then turned back to shoot him a second time, according to an arrest report

  • Nevada woman disappears from Walmart; brother says video shows masked man forcing himself into her car

    Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen in a Walmart parking lot in Fernley on Saturday, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.

  • NYC man accused of murdering Christina Yuna Lee pleads not guilty, says he was 'trying to help her'

    Assamad Nash, the 25-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee last month, has been indicted on multiple felony charges without hate crime enhancements on Wednesday. Surveillance footage shows Nash following Lee into her apartment building at 111 Chrystie St. Soon afterward, neighbors heard Lee “calling for help” and pleading for someone to call 911 “over and over and over again.” The authorities, who responded at around 4:35 a.m., found Lee in her bathtub “bleeding from multiple wounds to her body.”

  • NYPD investigating possible road rage attack in Harlem

    Surveillance video shows a group of suspects on motorcycles surround a car and pull the driver out.

  • Disney Employees, Judge Among 108 Arrested in Fla. Sting Operation Aiming to Catch Traffickers, Predators

    The Polk County Sheriff's Office, with the help of nonprofit and law enforcement partners, busted men and women from around the country, all now charged with sex-related offenses

  • Jho Low Was an $87 Million Vegas Whale at Late-Night Baccarat Table

    (Bloomberg) -- Jho Low was a big man in Vegas. He sported gold lame suits, traveled with an entourage and lost tens of millions of dollars, a New York jury was told.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarIn a sin