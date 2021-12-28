Lexington man arrested after fleeing from police

Dec. 28—A Lexington man was arrested on assault and terroristic threatening charges after a foot chase with the Richmond police officers.

John D. Mattingly, Lexington, was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with probation violation, fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, and second-degree fleeing or evading police.

On Oct. 14, an officer with the Richmond Police Department was dispatched to a residence in Madison County in response to a domestic incident. According to an arrest warrant with the Madison County District Court, the officer made contact with a victim who alleged Mattingly punched her in the face, the side of her head, and her legs. Text in the warrant also claims Mattingly kicked the victim in the ribs and left leg.

According to the warrant, Mattingly allegedly told the victim he was going to put her in the ICU or kill her and hide the body where no one would find it. The assault allegedly lasted for approximately 30 minutes and was only halted when Mattingly fled when a friend of the victim arrived on the scene.

The friend contacted the police, who observed multiple bruises, a swollen left eye, and bleeding from the ear of the victim.

Over two months later on Dec. 27, another officer with the RPD allegedly made contact with Mattingly while on patrol in a high drug traffic area. According to arrest citations, Mattingly gave his name and social security number to the officer, before allegedly fleeing the scene on foot while the officer was contacting dispatch.

Mattingly was allegedly given several commands to stop by the pursuing officer and was apprehended in the parking lot of a Super 7 motel. Dispatch confirmed Mattingly had two warrants out for his arrest. He was arrested, transported, and lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.