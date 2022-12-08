A 43-year-old Lexington man has been charged with statutory sex offenses for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a four-year-old.

Nathan Brian Baker of Lexington was charged with two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child by and adult and two counts of felony indecent liberty with a child.

According to information on the arrest warrant provided by the Davidson County Magistrate’s Office, in December 2019 Baker allegedly engaged in a sex act with a four-year-old female, as well as, taking indecent liberties for sexual gratification with the same victim.

He was given a $550,000 secured bond and an initial court date of Jan. 4 for these charges.

Baxter was also arrested for breaking the terms of his probation/parole for charges of theft over $2500 out of Tennessee. He was issued a felony fugitive warrant and given an additional $50,000 secured bond.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Lexington man arrested for sex offenses with 4-year-old