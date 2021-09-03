Lexington man calls 911 after getting shot; he has life-threatening injuries

A Lexington man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday afternoon, according to Lexington police.

Police responded to the shooting around 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Chestnut Street, Lt. Dan Truex said.

Officers found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound; he was outside the residence. He called 911 himself after being shot, Truex said.

The victim was taken to the emergency room at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Truex said.

The suspect was a male, but Truex said police hadn’t received much more information yet. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600.

Police taped off the front yard of the home where the shooting occurred. Investigators were seen going in and out of the home repeatedly.

Lexington animal control was also at the scene to retrieve a dog.

Police Chief Lawrence Weathers was on scene and spoke with neighbors nearby.