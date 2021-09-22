Lexington man charged after allegedly firing weapon when deputies approached

A Lexington man has been charged after two Fayette County sheriff’s deputies were fired upon while serving an emergency protective order, according to court records.

Tyler Mastin, 37, was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer. He was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

According to an arrest citation, two deputies were serving an emergency protective order Sunday at Mastin’s Briar Hill Road residence around 11 p.m.. Upon arrival, the deputies saw Mastin sitting on his porch. Mastin allegedly fired two rounds, according to court records.

The deputies took cover, according to the citation, and were unharmed. Mastin allegedly said he fired the shots to “show them he meant business.”

Mastin was intoxicated, according to the citation.