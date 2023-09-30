Lexington man charged after allegedly shooting mother and her friend inside home

A Lexington man is facing charges after allegedly shooting his mother and her friend Friday inside their quiet neighborhood home, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said Saturday.

Police responded to a home on Keeler Farm Way around 4:46 p.m. Friday after receiving a call from a 57-year-old woman reporting that her son, 22-year-old Brent Justice Roman-Finnagan, had shot her and her friend, a 55-year-old Haverhill woman.

The two women were transported to an area hospital. According to the DA’s update on Saturday, they are in stable condition.

Officers responding to the initial call were able to take Roman-Finnagan into custody without incident, the DA’s office says.

Roman-Finnagan was also taken to a hospital Friday night for a mental health evaluation. While he was released from the hospital, he remains in custody pending his arraignment in Concord District Court on Monday, the DA’s office says.

According to investigators, the gun which Roman-Finnagan allegedly used to shoot the two women had been purchased illegally.

Friday night, a resident expressed to Boston 25 News that the neighborhood is usually peaceful and the sizable amount of police activity is out of the ordinary.

The Lexington man is charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery as a result of discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

An investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

