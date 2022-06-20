Lexington man charged with attempted murder in weekend apartment shooting

A Lexington man was arrested on charges of attempted murder and more after an early Sunday morning shooting into a vehicle outside an apartment complex, town police say.

Bobby Ray Robbins, 25, faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and discharging a firearm, Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said in a release. Robbins was being held in the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting bond court as of Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday at the Summer Cove Apartments on Railroad Avenue. Officers reportedly found five people who were shot at while leaving the apartment complex in a car, police said. Two were taken to a hospital. A bullet grazed the head of one and the other was shot in the shoulder, police said.

The suspect fired a rifle at the vehicle, police said.

Lexington detectives ask that anyone who has information, security footage or social media postings related to the incident call 803-951-4642 or email kheath@lexsc.com.