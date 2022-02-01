Lexington man charged in connection with shooting that left two people injured

A Lexington man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left two people injured on Smith Street Monday.

Lexington police said they found two men, ages 18 and 31, with gunshot wounds when they responded to a report of a shooting on the 400 block of Smith Street at 1:17 p.m. The men were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, Lexington police said in a news release Tuesday.

Antoine Mays, 20, was arrested at 436 Smith Street Monday and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Fayette County Detention Center website. He was being held on $50,000 cash bond.

During the course of the investigation, police said they also charged a 16-year-old with minor in possession of a handgun and a 19-year-old, Legacy Santana Wallace, with receiving stolen property — firearm.

Police asked that anyone with information contact them at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or through the P3 tips app at P3tips.com.