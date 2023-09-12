Lexington man charged in connection to a trio of robberies in Central Kentucky

A Lexington man is accused of robbing three stores in Frankfort early Sunday morning, according to police and court documents.

Court documents allege 22-year-old Maurice Curry committed three separate robberies in Frankfort. The arrest comes at the same time that Lexington police are investigating a string of robberies which occurred in Lexington, though police have not identified a suspect in the Lexington cases.

The first Frankfort robbery happened at 7:47 a.m. at the Marathon Gas Station on East Main Street. Court documents say Curry used a pink taser to threaten the clerk, assaulted her and got away with an unknown amount of money.

The second robbery happened shortly afterwards at the Shell Gas Station in the 200 block of Versailles Road, according to court documents. Curry used a handgun to threaten and strike the clerk before getting away with an unknown amount of money, a laptop and a cell phone.

The third robbery took place at a Walgreen’s on Versailles Road. Court documents say Curry got away with money and fled on foot.

The Walgreen’s manager took photos of Curry’s vehicle and shared it with police, according to court documents. Witnesses also gave a description of Curry, a description of his vehicle and a license plate number to investigators, according to police.

Curry was later tracked down to the 500 block of St. Clair Street in Frankfort and was found counting a large amount of money inside a vehicle in the middle of the road, according to court documents. Curry fled but later crashed his vehicle on U.S. 127 and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit, police said.

Curry was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained from the crash. Court documents say he assaulted a nurse. He’s also accused of threatening to steal a gun from an officer and shoot everyone while at the hospital.

Curry was identified as the robber of the Marathon and Shell gas stations through surveillance footage, according to court documents.

Curry was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records. He faces charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, three counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree terroristic threatening and tampering with physical evidence, according to court records.

Police said the investigations into the robberies are ongoing and charges are pending. Curry is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 21.

Lexington saw string of robberies the same day

All three robberies in Frankfort happened a short time before a trio of robbery incidents happened in Lexington. Lexington police said they responded to robberies at Lex Liquor in the 3000 block of Richmond Road, the Speedway Gas Station on the 2900 block of Tates Creek Road and another gas station on the 2600 block of Abigail Way all between approximately midnight and 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of money and personal items from the robberies, according to police. The incidents were still being investigated Tuesday and police have not named a suspect in the cases.

Anyone with information about the robberies can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.