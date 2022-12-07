Lexington man charged with DUI after crashing a truck into a house, police say

A man is in custody after hitting a home with his vehicle and fleeing the scene while under the influence of alcohol, according to Lexington police.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a vehicle crashing into a home in the 100 block of Old Towne Walk, according to Lt. Daniel Burnett with the Lexington Police Department. The driver fled the area before officers arrived on scene.

Burnett confirmed residents were home at the time of the accident but no one was hurt. The house suffered minor damage but is still structurally sound.

The vehicle that crashed into the home was a truck, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Not long after the accident, police found the suspect and his vehicle at a nearby gas station, according to Burnett. Abdul Simmons, 50, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident, according to court records.

Simmons refused to take a blood test, according to court records. He’s being held on a $1,000 bond at the Fayette County Detention Center, according to jail records.