Lexington man charged with felonious assault after allegedly striking woman with car

A 31-year-old Lexington man Thursday night was served with a felony warrant on a charge of felonious assault after Mansfield police allege he struck a woman with a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Trimble Road, causing the victim to suffer an apparent broken leg.

Mansfield police were dispatched to the area at 5:21 p.m. regarding an injury crash involving a car versus a pedestrian with a suspect running from the scene.

Upon arrival, officers observed a woman lying on the ground behind a vehicle with an apparent broken right leg and paramedics attending to her, according to the police report.

The Mansfield post of the Ohio Highway Patrol was called to assist in searching for the suspect who was found on Rambleside Drive, arrested, and taken to the Richland County Jail. The suspect was identified as James K. Burdine Jr., 31, of 2785 Eckert Road, Lot 27, Lexington.

The victim, a 31-year-old Mansfield woman, was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital with an apparent broken leg, according to police.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Suspect fled crash scene on foot at 5:21 p.m. Thursday