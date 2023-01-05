Lexington man charged with multiple sex offenses

Jimmy Franklin Swicegood

LEXINGTON — A local man is facing over 12 felony charges for sexual offenses against a young girl.

Jimmy Franklin Swicegood, 59, of 161 Timberline Drive, Lexington, was charged with seven counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and seven counts of felony statutory sex offenses with a child.

According to information provided by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on April 2, 2022, detectives received a report of possible sex offenses against an 11-year-old girl by Swicegood. During the investigation, a juvenile victim disclosed incidents of sexual abuse in 2021 to a forensic interviewer at the Dragonfly House in Mocksville.

As a result of the investigation, Swicegood was arrested on Dec. 14, 2022, and formally charged with several felony sex offenses. He was given a $1 million bond and is scheduled for his first court appearance on Jan. 24.

