Lexington man charged with murder in connection to 2021 shooting

A Lexington man already in custody was charged with murder for the second time, police said in a news release.

Deonte Carter, 25, was charged with murder on Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting in December 2021, the Lexington Police Department said.

Just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2021, officers found 21-year-old Devon Sandusky suffering from a gunshot wound at a residence on the 800-block of Oak Hill Drive. Sandusky was pronounced dead the scene.

A citation filed in Fayette District Court on Tuesday alleged that Carter shot Sandusky in the head. Carter is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Carter was already lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center on separate murder charges stemming from a shooting in January.

In that case, Carter was charged in connection with the death of 26-year-old Kobby Martin, who was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Cantrill Drive.