Lexington man charged after pointing gun at SC deputy, sheriff’s office says

A Lexington County man who allegedly assaulted a ride service driver was arrested this month after pointing a gun at a deputy who responded to his home to investigate a case of possible domestic assault, the sheriff’s office said.

Mikel Scott Hinkle, 56, and a family member were passengers in a ride service car on Jan. 12, when Hinkle began hitting his family member, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a press release Friday afternoon.

The ride service driver confronted Hinkle, who then assaulted the driver, Koon said. The driver was able to audio record the incident and contacted law enforcement, Koon said.

“A Lexington County deputy went to Hinkle’s home in reference to a possible domestic assault investigation. The deputy knocked and announced several times before making contact with Hinkle in the home and identified herself as a deputy,” Koon said in the release. “Hinkle went to his bedroom and came out with a handgun, which he pointed at the deputy while complaining she was in his home.”

The deputy was able to get Hinkle to put the gun down, then arrested him, Koon said.

Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and third-degree domestic violence, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said. Hinkle was released from jail after the sheriff’s office said he met conditions of his bond.