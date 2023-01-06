Lexington man charged with stabbing someone, leaving them in critical condition

A Lexington man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stabbed someone, leaving the victim in critical condition, according to court records.

Hunter Austin Townsend, 25, has been charged with first degree assault in connection to the incident, according to jail records. He’s being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Townsend stabbed another individual with a knife after getting into an altercation, according to court documents. The victim’s injuries were life-threatening and he’s listed in critical condition, according to court documents. The incident happened Tuesday and Townsend was arrested Thursday, court records show.

Townsend admitted to the accusations during an interview with police, court documents say. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charges Friday afternoon.