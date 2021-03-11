Lexington man charged with two sex crimes involving minors, sheriff says

Noah Feit
·1 min read

A Lexington man has been accused in two sex crimes involving minors, the sheriff’s department said Thursday.

Donald Sadler, 47, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The sheriff’s department was called to investigate a December incident that resulted in the first-degree charge, Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “As our work on that case progressed, we determined there was another victim and enough evidence for a second charge on a second victim.”

Both children are under the age of 10, according to Koon.

Sadler was at work when he was arrested on March 4, the sheriff’s department said. Information on his job was not made available.

He’s still being held at the Lexington County Detention Center after his bond was set at $25,000 on the third-degree charge, but was denied on the first-degree charge, jail records show.

Anyone with information about this case or other potential incidents involving Sadler is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

If he is convicted on the first-degree charge, Sadler faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 25 years, no part of which may be suspended or probation granted, or must be imprisoned for life, according to South Carolina law. A conviction on the third degree charge could mean a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Acting CBP Commissioner on Biden, White House refusing to call situation at border a crisis

    Former Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan argues it's 'inhumane' for the U.S. to 'encourage, incentivize and facilitate illegal migration.'

  • U.S. border crossings spiked 28% last month, CBP says

    100,441 people attempted to cross into the U.S. along the Southwest border last month, a 28% increase since January, Customs and Border Protection senior official Troy Miller told reporters in a Wednesday call. Why it matters: President Biden faces a mounting humanitarian crisis at the border, as children are being held for days in border stations and more migrants flee political oppression and economic devastation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhere it stands: More than 9,400 of those stopped were unaccompanied minors, up from 5,800 unaccompanied minors stopped in January, per the New York Times. The Centers for Disease Control recently allowed shelters handling child migrants to expand to full capacity, abandoning a requirement that they stay near 50% to inhibit the spread of the coronavirus.Border crossings have been on the rise since April 2020, a CBP official on the call said.What they're saying: Miller cited rising coronavirus infections in South and Central America, unemployment, rising violence and economic instability as driving greater numbers of migrants to the border. “If you put all those issues together, you’re going to see folks that are looking for a better way of life," he said.Go deeper: Why migrants are fleeing their homes for the U.S.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Number of attempted illegal border crossings rises 28 percent in February

    Republicans have blamed higher border numbers on Biden policies. The official running CBP pointed to a hurricane, Covid and violence in Central America.

  • Soboroff: Biden administration not pursuing 'an open borders strategy'

    NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff reports that the Biden administration is only allowing unaccompanied minors into the U.S. as situation at the border continues.

  • Texas congressman warns about growing border crisis

    Former Fort Bend County Sheriff and Representative Troy Nehls, R-Texas, on the Biden administration facing alarming migrant surge at the border.

  • Both Beyoncé and her mom rush to defend Meghan Markle following her Oprah interview

    Tina Knowles-Lawson slammed Piers Morgan for his "white privilege" and said "he can dish it out but he can't take it."

  • Video shows Israeli troops detaining Palestinian children

    Israeli troops detained five Palestinian children for several hours after they were confronted by Jewish settlers while gathering wild artichokes near a settlement outpost in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli human rights group said Thursday. B'Tselem released video of the arrest, in which heavily armed Israeli soldiers can be seen pulling the children away by force. Footage shot earlier shows the children gathering plants near the settler outpost of Havat Maon, when two masked settlers emerge from a grove of trees.

  • Pfizer to exceed 2021 vaccine production target by as much as 20%, CEO says

    Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE will exceed their original global target for COVID-19 vaccines by as much as 20% this year, producing 2.3 billion to 2.4 billion doses, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Thursday. "We will exceed clearly, this year, the 2 billion doses," Bourla said in an interview. Bourla said the company expects to be able to meet its commitment of supplying 120 million doses of its vaccine to the U.S. government by the end of March.

  • Italy bans AstraZeneca batch following two deaths in Sicily: source

    Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal of a batch of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine following the deaths of two men in Sicily who had recently been inoculated, a source close to the matter said on Thursday. Italy's medicines authority Aifa confirmed that it was halting the use of a batch of doses as a "precautionary" measure, adding that no link had been established between the vaccine and subsequent "serious adverse events". However, the source said health authorities moved following the deaths this month of Stefano Paterno, a 43-year-old navy officer, and Davide Villa, a 50-year-old policeman, who had both received shots from AstraZeneca's ABV2856 batch.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to hold up the COVID stimulus bill. She's done this before.

    The Georgia Republican - who was stripped of her committees last month - forced a vote on whether to adjourn Wednesday, delaying passage of the bill.

  • Cuomo moment: We work in New York government. Sexual harassment in Albany is an open secret.

    The multiple allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo must be investigated. We cannot compromise on worker safety and dignity.

  • Turkish President Erdogan keeps getting ignored by Biden, and looks desperate to get his attention

    Erdoğan has replaced top officials unsavory to the US and offered negotiations on the F-35 program in moves apparently to appease Biden.

  • How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne

    The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next - here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.

  • Candace Owens slammed Meghan Markle's Oprah interview, suggesting she isn't Black enough to be a victim of racism

    The conservative firebrand called Markle a "typical leftist narcissist" during a Fox News appearance on Wednesday night.

  • US stocks move higher with help from Big Tech companies

    Technology stocks were pushing the broader market solidly higher on Thursday, as investors welcomed another reprieve from the volatility in the bond market that has dominated the conversation on Wall Street for the last several weeks. Big Tech stocks, which have been hurt this year by rising bond yields, were among the biggest gainers. The recent return of stability to the bond market has been reassuring investors after a sudden spike in long-term interest rates over the past month prompted traders to dump tech shares, which started to look expensive after months of gigantic gains.

  • Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it called off the Israeli leader’s visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing disagreements with the Jordanian government. It said the conflict stemmed from the cancellation of the Jordanian crown prince’s visit to a contested shrine in Jerusalem on Wednesday “due to a disagreement over the security and protection arrangements at the site.” Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II had planned to visit the holy site, home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, but turned back at the King Hussein Bridge border crossing due to a disagreement with Israeli authorities over the number of armed escorts that could accompany him, Israeli media reported.

  • A 35-year-old Capitol riot suspect is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the presidential helicopter squadron

    John Daniel Andries' service on the Marine One squadron covered the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

  • Biden administration to order 100 million more doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says, however, that he does not expect any additional weekly supply any time this month.

  • An Italian-Jewish US lawmaker said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could 'get lost' after she referred to him as 'Rep. Mussolini'

    Greene was criticizing Rep. David Cicilline's call to change House rules to prevent Greene from delaying votes on bills she doesn't like.

  • McConnell tells Senate Republicans their fundraising operation is bringing in more cash than Trump’s

    Ex-president has suggested all donations should be given to him rather than Republican party