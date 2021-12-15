Lexington man who claimed false tie with University of Kentucky sentenced to prison

Bill Estep
·2 min read

A Lexington businessman who cited a fake deal with the University of Kentucky in seeking a federal research grant has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Subhadarshi Nayak, 49, will be on home detention for six months after leaving prison. He also forfeited $127,028 to the federal government from personal and business accounts.

Nayak may owe restitution to federal agencies that approved grants to his companies, but that will be determined later, according to the court record.

Nayak is a native of India who came to the U.S. to get his doctorate in material science at the University of Tennessee, according to a sentencing memorandum.

He and his wife, Jyoti Agrawal, later moved to Lexington.

Nayak admitted that in 2013, he put false information in a proposal to the U.S. Department of Energy for a research grant related to a scanning electron microscope.

Nayak also acknowledged that when he applied for a grant in 2017 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for research on cleaning up contaminated soil, he said he had an agreement with UK for a professor to work on the project.

That wasn’t true, but Nayak knew the claim would improve his chance of getting the grant, according to the court record.

He also filed false reports to get payments.

Nayak pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. His plea agreement said the loss to the government from his conduct did not exceed $305,181.

“When individuals fraudulently obtain and misuse these valuable — and often scarce — resources, we all suffer the loss,” U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV said of research funding.

Agrawal, who is divorced from Nayak, is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. She is scheduled for trial next year.

Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves sentenced Nayak Monday in federal court in Lexington.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida district to pay $26 million to shooting victims

    The Broward County, Florida, school district will pay more than $26 million to the families of 17 people killed and some of those injured in the 2018 Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Board members approved the two legal settlements on Tuesday. A total of $25 million will be shared by 51 plaintiffs, including families of the 17 dead as well as students and staff who were injured. Another $1.25 million will be paid in one lump sum to Anthony Borges, who suffered some of the most severe injuries.

  • Sergio Correa guilty of murdering all three members of the Lindquist family, a jury found

    After a little more than two days of deliberation, the jury found Correa guilty of 13 of the 14 charges late Tuesday morning.

  • N.J. man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for Covid relief fraud

    A New Jersey man who stole hundreds of thousands dollars in Covid relief funds — in part by doctoring a U.S. government check for $1,886.87 to read $211,886.87

  • Live updates: Georgia football signing day as Kirby Smart builds 2022 recruiting class

    Taking a look at who has already signed/committed to UGA football. Go ahead and bookmark this story as it will be updated.

  • ‘Marlboro Red’ bandits use semi-auto rifle to rob Tri-Cities store

    The two robbed a convenience store Monday night.

  • California orders statewide mask requirement starting Wednesday amid rising coronavirus cases

    California is ordering a statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces to go into effect on Wednesday.

  • Remains found in a garbage bag in 1982 identified as former O'Jays member

    Partial human remains found nearly four decades ago in Ohio were identified by police Tuesday as Frank Little, a former songwriter and guitarist for the O'Jays.

  • Christie blames events leading up to Jan. 6 on Trump 'C-team players'

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said that the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were "driven from the top" and executed by "C-team players" around then-President Trump.Christie said during an interview Sunday on ABC News's "This Week" that it was "C-team players" who told Trump what "he wanted to hear" during his last few months in office."You got a bunch of people around him by the time we got to the end, with very...

  • South African court orders ex-president Zuma back to prison

    A South African court has ordered that former President Jacob Zuma should go back to prison after withdrawing the medical parole given to him earlier this year. Zuma was released from prison in September after serving about two months of his 15-month sentence for defying a Constitutional Court order that he should testify before a state commission investigating allegations of corruption when he was president from 2009 to 2018. On Wednesday the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that the medical parole granted to Zuma was illegal as it went against the recommendation of the medical parole board. According to the ruling, the time that Zuma spent outside prison should not be counted as part of the sentence imposed by the court.

  • Below Deck's Heather faces backlash after using racial slur on show

    Below Deck star Heather Chase faces backlash from viewers and co-star after using racial slur on show.

  • Armadillo pup named Segway arrives at U.S. zoo

    A female Southern three-banded armadillo pup which was born at a zoo in Washington State last month has been named Segway.Videos shared by the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma on social media showed the one-month-old pup moving on a blanket and being weighed on December 1 and captured the 1.5 weeks old tiny armadillo on November 10.The pup was born to parents Vespa and Scooter on October 30 and has been named Segway by the zoo."Segway is the first healthy armadillo pup ever born at Point Defiance Zoo", the zoo said.The species is listed as near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).A Segway is a motorized personal vehicle which was invented in the United States two decades ago and staff thought the name was fitting for the offspring of parents named after the famous Italian Vespa scooter.

  • ‘The View’ Asks: Is Fox Now the ‘Tucker Carlson Fake News Network’ After Wallace Exit?

    ABC/The View/ScreenshotExpressing concern on Monday that the departure of veteran anchor Chris Wallace would further radicalize Fox News, the hosts of The View asked if the channel is now just the “Tucker Carlson Fake News Network.”Noting that “many in the news media world were surprised” to see Wallace jump from Fox to CNN’s new streaming service this week, moderator Whoopi Goldberg asked her View colleagues how they thought the consummate newsman’s exit would impact Fox News.“You mean QAnon Ne

  • 726 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection so far. This searchable table shows them all.

    Thousands of pro-Trump supporters descended on the US Capitol on January 6. Eleven months later, 726 people have been charged with crimes.

  • House votes for Meadows to face criminal charges for defying Jan. 6 probe

    The Justice Department will now consider whether to bring criminal charges against Meadows, which would make him the second Trump ally after Steven Bannon to face prosecution for failing to cooperate with the probe.

  • Judge refuses to toss key charge in Capitol riot case

    U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled on Friday that an obstruction charge applies to the Justice Department's case against Ronald Sandlin and Nathaniel DeGrave. Defense lawyers have asked other judges presiding over Capitol riot cases to dismiss the same charge on related grounds. An indictment charges Sandlin and DeGrave with obstruction of an official proceeding on Jan. 6, when a joint session of Congress convened at the Capitol to certify President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

  • Josh Duggar's Sister Jana Duggar Arrested On Child Endangerment Charge

    Just one day after disgraced reality star Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges, news broke that his sister Jana Duggar was recently arrested on a child endangerment charge. Jana Duggar, 31, pleaded not guilty in late September to a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Arkansas court records obtained by NBC News. A trial by judge regarding the Sept. 9 incident for which Jana is charged is scheduled for Jan. 10. Details of the case are sealed, acc

  • An 'NCIS' Alum Pretty Much Confirmed on Twitter That Gibbs Is Coming Back

    'NCIS' alum Michael Weatherly, who played Special Agent Tony DiNozzo for 13 seasons, hinted at a possible return by Gibbs, portrayed by Mark Harmon, in Twitter posts.

  • Disney World: Small Fire Breaks Out Near Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella Castle; Confused Guests Tweet, Post Videos

    A small fire broke out tonight near Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando. That, according to local media reports and videos posted to social media. A park source says the fire was quickly put out with fire extinguishers. #magickingdom #smoke #fire #WaltDisney #WDW Smoke outside of the castle. We caught the […]

  • Chicago father violently attacked, killed while hanging Christmas lights outside home, family says

    A Chicago man has died after he was violently beaten while decorating his home for Christmas, according to the police and his family.

  • Woman at center of Clay County sheriff's controversy wins lawsuit against Wichita Falls dance club

    A Clay County woman accusing a sheriff of official oppression won a legal battle on another front. She sued a Wichita Falls topless dance club.