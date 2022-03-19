Lexington man convicted, sentenced for ‘stranger’ kidnapping, sexual assault

A Red Bank man was convicted and sentenced for kidnapping a woman in his van and sexually assaulting her.

On March 11, a jury found 54-year-old Samuel Ernest Aaron guilty of first degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and strong arm robbery.

Judge Debra McCaslin presided over the trial and sentenced Aaron to 20 years in prison.

Assistant Solicitor Ashley Wellman and Deputy Solicitor Shawn Graham of the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office prosecuted the case.

“This conviction would not have been possible if not for the diligent and faithful investigation of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crime Unit, and the incredible bravery and unyielding strength of the victim,” Wellman said. “For anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault, this victim is a symbol of hope and a reminder that other victims do not need to stay quiet out of fear or shame.”

Attorney Robert T. Williams defended Aaron, according to court records.

On Jan. 9, 2020, Aaron offered a ride in his van to the victim as she left a Lexington County building, prosecutors said. Having walked there, the victim accepted the ride.

Aaron drove to a seclude area on Bluefield Road where he sexually and physically assaulted the woman and stole rings she was wearing, prosecutors said.

Aaron was a “stranger” to the victim, prosecutors said.

In most cases of sexual assault, the victim knows their assailant, according to victims’ advocates.

The woman immediately called the police, according to prosecutors. She was able to give them a partial license plate number.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and thousands of Department of Motor Vehicle records before identifying Aaron as the suspect, prosecutors said. In February 2020, when investigators went to arrest Aaron, they found his girlfriend wearing the victim’s stolen rings. The girlfriend told investigators that Aaron had given her the rings about a month prior, close to the time of the sexual assault.

Aaron is currently jailed at Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits being moved to a state prison.

First degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by a maximum of 30 years in prison.