Lexington man crashes car into house with three kids inside, sheriff says

A Lexington man was locked up after he crashed a car into the front of a house where six people were inside, including three children, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Jeffrey O’Neal Yasmine, 39, was arrested Sunday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Yasmine was charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, malicious injury to personal property (greater than $2,000), failure to stop for blue lights and three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to the release.

On Feb. 27, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Riglaw Circle after “Yasmine ran his car through the front of a home,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. That’s near South Lake Drive, about 1.5 miles from White Knoll High School.

The children were not physically hurt, but one adult suffered minor injuries, according to the release. Further information on the victim’s condition was not available.

Yasmine left the home before the deputies arrived, but they eventually caught up with him in the area.

“Deputies attempted to make contact with Yasmine March 5 while patrolling South Lake Drive, but Yasmine drove away,” Koon said. “After a short pursuit, Yasmine’s car ran out of gas and he was arrested.”

Yasmine is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center, according to the release. Bond was set at a combined $160,000 on the charges, save for the attempted murder charge, where bond was denied, jail records show.

There was no word if Yasmine had a relationship with any of the people at the Riglaw Circle home, or a motive for the crash.

Information about the extent of damage to the home was not available.