Lexington man dies at hospital after he was found shot at apartment, coroner says

The man who was shot and killed over the weekend was publicly identified by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office Sunday night.

Tyler Bradley Robinson was shot at the Lauren Ridge Apartments at about 2 a.m. Saturday, Coroner Margaret Fisher said. That’s off Augusta Road, near Exit 58 on Interstate 20.

The 29-year-old Lexington resident was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to Fisher.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment complex found Robinson outside in the stairway, the Lexington Police Department said. Robinson had been shot in the upper body, according to Fisher.

Police said they believe it was an isolated incident and that the shooter, or shooters, drove away in a vehicle immediately after the gunfire. Police asked Lauren Ridge tenants to shelter in place following the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police who continue to investigate the shooting.

Police encourage anyone with information or home security footage of the shooting to contact them at 803-358-7271, or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or submit a tip online.