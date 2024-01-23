Lexington man dies after suffering smoke inhalation in a fire, coroner’s office says

A Lexington man died Monday in a structure fire, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Damon Edens, 47, of Lexington, was declared dead at the scene of the fire at 12:33 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The fire happened at 130 W. New Circle Road, the site of a Mattress Overstock store in a shopping center.

Edens’ death was labeled as an accident, the coroner’s office said.

The circumstances of the fire were under investigation Tuesday, the coroner’s office said. The Lexington Fire Department was not immediately available to provide details about the fire.

It’s the first fatal fire in Lexington since May 2023, when 63-year-old Darrell Gross was killed in a house fire on Gainesway Drive.

This story is developing and may be updated