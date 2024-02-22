Lexington man faces 32 charges related to child sexual abuse material

A Lexington man was arrested and is facing 32 charges related to images and videos of child sexual abuse material found in his possession, according to court documents.

Avery Wireman, 30, is facing four counts of attempt to distribute matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and 28 counts of possessing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, according to court records. His arrest citation says he possessed 28 images and videos of child sexual abuse material in his Dropbox account.

Wireman also attempted to share the images and videos on four separate occasions, according to court documents. The victims ages ranged from 4 to 15 years old.

Wireman was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center Wednesday, according to jail records. He’s being held on a $10,000 bond.

He will be arraigned in Fayette District Court Thursday afternoon, according to court records.