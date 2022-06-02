Lexington man faces assault charge after allegedly stabbing someone in the chest

A man from Lexington has been charged with assault for allegedly beating another person with a cane and stabbing him, according to court records.

Harold White, 61, allegedly assaulted someone else Wednesday evening in the 200 block of E. 5th Street, according to his arrest citation. He was arrested shortly afterwards at his home on Ohio Street.

The arrest citation said the victim was stabbed in the chest and suffered serious injuries. The arrest citation also said White was under the influence of alcohol.

The victim identified White as the suspect along with a separate witness via a “show up”, according to court documents. According to the Northwestern University Journal of Criminal Law and Criminology, a show-up is an identification procedure where a singular suspect is presented to a witness to confirm whether he/she is the perpetrator of a crime.

White was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center without a bond prior to his first court appearance.

White was due in court for an arraignment Thursday afternoon.