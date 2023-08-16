Lexington man faces attempted murder charge from Aiken shooting and robbery

Aug. 16—A Lexington man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a July 30 incident in Aiken.

Kenneth Lamont Richardson Jr., 30, of Lexington was arrested and charged Aug. 16 with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, resisting arrest and failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death, according to jail records.

On July 30, police responded at 5:57 a.m. to Kershaw Street in reference to a shooting and spoke with a male victim, according to a media release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The victim told police he was sitting on the porch with three other men and was shot in the lower extremity, the report said.

The victim told police one of the men demanded everything he had including $3,000 and the men left the scene in a black Chevy sedan, the report said.

The victim told police he ran to the witness after he was shot and knocked on the glass of the front door, the report said.

Police observed a contusion on the right side of the victim's head, and the victim said he had been pistol-whipped, the report said.

Police also observed a gunshot to the victim's upper thigh and provided medical assistance until EMS arrived.

A witness told police he began to run and was unable to name any suspects, the report said.

Police observed several baggies containing a green leafy substance and a small amount of money on an outside table, the report said.

Police also discovered an unspent .223 round near the victim's 2016 Lexus which was parked alongside the road, the report said.

Richardson is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.