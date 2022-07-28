Lexington man faces federal charges in a string of armed robberies

A Lexington man is facing up to life in prison on charges related to a string of armed robberies in the Midlands.

Deveon Antonio Belk, 35, faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, seven counts of robbery under federal statute, and seven counts of using a firearm in a violent crime, the U.S. attorney’s office for South Carolina said in a press release.

Belk is accused of being involved in seven armed robberies at businesses around the Columbia area between Nov. 9 and Nov. 16, 2020. The affected businesses include a Dollar General, a Family Dollar, a Wendy’s, an SKS Mart and a CVS. Belk allegedly displayed a 9mm Ruger at each location as he stole money and merchandise. He is being detained pending a hearing in a Columbia federal court, the prosecutor’s office said.

Belk faces robbery charges under the Hobbs Act, federal legislation that prohibits criminal conduct that “obstructs, delays, or affects commerce,” including by robbery or theft of property.

The robbery spree was jointly investigated by the FBI, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, the Richland and Lexington County sheriff’s departments, and Columbia and Irmo police.