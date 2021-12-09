Lexington man facing child porn charges after tip about Dropbox account

A man from Lexington has been arrested and is facing child pornography charges, according to an arrest citation.

Kelly Gess, 41, has been charged with five counts of possessing manner portraying sexual performance by a minor, per court documents. He was booked into the Fayette County Jail Wednesday morning.

According to court records, Lexington police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in mid-September about a Dropbox user uploading files containing child sexual abuse material. The account was registered under an email that was later connected to Gess.

Police obtained a search warrant for the Dropbox account, and they found at least five files of children under the age of 12 performing sexual acts, the arrest citation read.

More search warrants into the Dropbox account’s registered email and phone number connected Gess to the account, according to court records.

When police arrested Gess at his home Wednesday, they found a phone with a downloaded Dropbox app and registered email connected on the device. When officers interviewed Gess, he admitted to creating the Dropbox account and using it to save porn files he received from the social media app Kik.