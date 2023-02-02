Lexington man flees police during assault investigation, leads cops on multi-county chase

A man accused of domestic assault on a woman led police on a multi-county pursuit Wednesday evening, according to Danville police.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Center Street in Boyle County for a report of domestic violence just before 6:30 p.m., Danville police said in a Facebook post. Before officers arrived, they spotted the male suspect leaving the area in a vehicle.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but the suspect, 29-year-old Cody Evridge of Lexington, refused to get out of his vehicle. Danville police said he told officers to shoot him before fleeing east on Lexington Road toward Garrard County.

Officers followed Evridge on U.S. 27 through Garrard County, into Jessamine County and ultimately into Fayette County and downtown Lexington, according to Danville police.

The chase eventually ended on the 700 block of Terrace View Drive after Evridge abandoned his vehicle after driving through a fence, according to Danville police. Lexington police officers quickly located Evridge and took him into custody.

During the chase Evridge drove at speeds close to the speed limit and was not making extreme evasive maneuvers, Danville police said. However Danville police also said Evridge would occasionally drive erratically, creating danger to the public and pursuing officers.

Lexington police turned Evridge over to Danville police and he was booked into the Boyle County Detention Center. Danville police said he’s facing charges of second degree assault — domestic violence, fourth degree assault — domestic violence, fleeing/evading police, wanton endangerment and multiple traffic-related offenses.

Evridge also had two active warrants out for his arrest, including a warrant in Fayette County for failing to appear on a charge of using electronic communication system to procure a minor, according to Danville police.

The woman assaulted suffered a minor bite wound to the head and swelling to the head from being hit, according to Danville police.