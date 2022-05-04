Lexington man found with gunshot wound, sent to a local hospital

A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after suffering a gunshot wound near downtown Lexington, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Fourth Street at roughly 7:45 p.m., according to Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and no one else was injured, Truex said.

Truex said there was no suspect information to release as of Tuesday morning.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.