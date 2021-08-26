Lexington man found shot to death in another Kentucky county, sheriff’s office says

Jeremy Chisenhall
·1 min read

A dead body found by a passerby in Laurel County has been identified as a Lexington 20-year-old, and officials have launched a murder investigation, according to the Laurel County sheriff’s office.

The body was identified as Regginald Dawayne Johnson, who was a Lexington resident at the time of his death, according to the sheriff’s office. His body was found Monday but wasn’t identified until Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office announced the murder investigation Monday evening after a passerby found Johnson’s body off Sinking Creek Road in a wooded area and called 911, according to the sheriff’s office. Johnson was shot multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release any suspect information. Officials asked anyone with information on the case to contact the Laurel County sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

