Lexington man gets 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in a deadly shooting

The man who shot and killed a 44-year-old man in March 2020 was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.

Seantel Watson, 34, was originally charged with murder for shooting and killing Larry Steven Rose Jr. but was convicted of a lesser charge. Watson turned himself in one week after the deadly shooting. The charge was amended down to manslaughter when Watson accepted a guilty plea deal on Feb. 14, nearly two years after the shooting.

The shooting took place on Smith Street near Transylvania University on March 6, 2020. A call of shots fired came in shortly after 3 p.m. and Rose was pronounced dead just over 30 minutes later.

State prosecutors recommended that Watson get a 10-year sentence for the manslaughter charge, according to court documents. Judge Thomas Travis agreed to that sentence but also gave Watson credit for the time he already served, which is just over two years.

Watson is not eligible for probation. He declined to comment when given a chance to do so by Travis.