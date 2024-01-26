Lexington man gets 15 years in prison after shooting gun into estranged wife’s home

David James Hall, a 36-year-old Lexington resident, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after shooting a gun into his estranged wife’s home.

Hall pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of attempted murder, domestic violence and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

In June 2022, Hall texted his estranged wife about a new relationship she shared on Facebook. The pair had separated in December 2021, but their divorce had not been finalized, according to a news release from the 11th Circuit Solicitor.

Hall then showed up at his estranged wife’s home where she, her boyfriend and two children were living. Hall verbally threatened the couple several times and left when law enforcement was called, according to the release. But over the next two hours, Hall continued to send text messages to his estranged wife threatening that he would return and harm them.

He did return to the home shortly after 11 p.m. and fired a single shot into the window of the master bedroom, Ring camera footage showed. The bullet was recovered from the mattress in that room.

Hall’s estranged wife, her boyfriend and the two children fled the house from the backdoor, climbing a fence to get help from a neighbor.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was called, but Hall had already fled. He returned around 6:30 a.m. Deputies were called and found Hall’s estranged wife’s car had been vandalized and five additional gunshots had been fired into the front of the house, where bedrooms were located, according to the release.

Hall has prior convictions for threatening a public official and burglary. The Solicitor’s release also notes that attempted murder is a violent crime and considered a “no parole” offense.