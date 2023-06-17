Lexington man gets eight years in prison for possessing gun despite long felony record

A Lexington man was sentenced to a lengthy federal prison stint in connection with a gun charge.

The United States Attorney’s Office said in a Friday afternoon release that Jerry Ward Galloway, 47, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Galloway, who also will have to do three years of probation after his jail time. There is no parole in the federal system.

The U.S. Marshal Service’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Galloway at a local hotel, according to the release. The officers had an outstanding arrest warrant for Galloway and, when they found him, he had marijuana in his possession, along with a gun and three magazines of ammunition, the release said.

Galloway was prohibited from having a gun because of a number of previous convictions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, including convictions for burglary, financial transaction card theft and several counts of drug distribution.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.