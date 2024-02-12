Lexington man faces DUI charge after a fatal crash on Winchester Road, police say

A man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian with his car in Lexington, according to the Lexington Police Department and court documents.

The collision happened at 3:17 a.m. on Jan. 27 in the area of Winchester Road and Fortune Drive, police previously said. Clarence Brown, a 66-year-old Lexington man, was declared dead at the scene of the wreck.

Hannah Sloan, a spokesperson for LPD, said the driver involved in the crash, 24-year-old Jake Lewis, has been arrested and charged with DUI. Lewis’ arrest citation says a breathalyzer test showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.088. The legal limit in Kentucky is 0.08.

Brown was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by Lewis’ car in the middle of Winchester Road, according to court documents. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office labeled Brown’s death as an accident.

Lewis admitted to drinking a “Pixie Stick (shot),” a Corona and two Twisted Tea drinks prior to the crash, according to his arrest citation. Lewis stayed at the scene afterwards and performed field sobriety tests, during which he showed signs of impairment.

Lewis partially posted bond on Feb. 2 and was released from jail, according to court records. He’s due back in court Feb. 26.

Brown was a Lexington native and a graduate of Lafayette High School, according to his obituary. He received vocational training at the Eastern Kentucky Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center, which is now known as the Carl D. Perkins Vocational Training Center.

Brown loved 1970’s and 80’s R&B and funk music, his family, friends, nature and God, his obituary said. He also was a talented artist.